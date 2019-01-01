QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/10K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.01 - 0.02
Mkt Cap
16.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
1.4B
Outstanding
Cohiba Minerals Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cohiba Minerals (CHKMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cohiba Minerals (OTCQB: CHKMF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Cohiba Minerals's (CHKMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Cohiba Minerals.

Q

What is the target price for Cohiba Minerals (CHKMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Cohiba Minerals

Q

Current Stock Price for Cohiba Minerals (CHKMF)?

A

The stock price for Cohiba Minerals (OTCQB: CHKMF) is $0.0121 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 14:38:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Cohiba Minerals (CHKMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cohiba Minerals.

Q

When is Cohiba Minerals (OTCQB:CHKMF) reporting earnings?

A

Cohiba Minerals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Cohiba Minerals (CHKMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cohiba Minerals.

Q

What sector and industry does Cohiba Minerals (CHKMF) operate in?

A

Cohiba Minerals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.