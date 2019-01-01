QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
China Food & Beverage Co is engaged in the marketing of beer, hemp beer, and related products in the United States, China and Canada.

China Food & Beverage Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy China Food & Beverage (CHIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of China Food & Beverage (OTCPK: CHIF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are China Food & Beverage's (CHIF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for China Food & Beverage.

Q

What is the target price for China Food & Beverage (CHIF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for China Food & Beverage

Q

Current Stock Price for China Food & Beverage (CHIF)?

A

The stock price for China Food & Beverage (OTCPK: CHIF) is $0.19 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 18:02:17 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does China Food & Beverage (CHIF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for China Food & Beverage.

Q

When is China Food & Beverage (OTCPK:CHIF) reporting earnings?

A

China Food & Beverage does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is China Food & Beverage (CHIF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for China Food & Beverage.

Q

What sector and industry does China Food & Beverage (CHIF) operate in?

A

China Food & Beverage is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.