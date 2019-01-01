ñol

CALAMOS CONVERTIBLE
(NASDAQ:CHI)
11.75
0.13[1.12%]
At close: May 27
11.46
-0.2900[-2.47%]
After Hours: 9:30AM EDT
Day High/Low11.54 - 11.87
52 Week High/Low10.7 - 16.44
Open / Close11.59 / 11.75
Float / Outstanding56.3M / 72.4M
Vol / Avg.176K / 208.7K
Mkt Cap850.2M
P/E2.9
50d Avg. Price12.41
Div / Yield1.14/9.70%
Payout Ratio27.41
EPS-
Total Float56.3M

CALAMOS CONVERTIBLE (NASDAQ:CHI), Dividends

CALAMOS CONVERTIBLE issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash CALAMOS CONVERTIBLE generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

9.08%

Annual Dividend

$1.1400

Last Dividend

May 13
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

CALAMOS CONVERTIBLE Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next CALAMOS CONVERTIBLE (CHI) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for CALAMOS CONVERTIBLE.

Q
What date did I need to own CALAMOS CONVERTIBLE (CHI) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for CALAMOS CONVERTIBLE (CHI). The last dividend payout was on May 20, 2022 and was $0.10

Q
How much per share is the next CALAMOS CONVERTIBLE (CHI) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for CALAMOS CONVERTIBLE (CHI). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.10 on May 20, 2022

Q
What is the dividend yield for CALAMOS CONVERTIBLE (NASDAQ:CHI)?
A

The most current yield for CALAMOS CONVERTIBLE (CHI) is 0.00% and is payable next on August 15, 2012

