|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of China Holdings (OTCEM: CHHL) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for China Holdings.
There is no analysis for China Holdings
The stock price for China Holdings (OTCEM: CHHL) is $0.0002 last updated Thu Oct 28 2021 18:28:47 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for China Holdings.
China Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for China Holdings.
China Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.