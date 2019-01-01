CareRx Corp is a provider of specialty pharmacy services to seniors. It serves more than 50,000 residents in over 850 seniors and other communities (long-term care homes, retirement homes, assisted living facilities, and group homes). The company is a national organization with a large network of pharmacy fulfillment centres strategically located across the country. This allows it to deliver medications in a timely and cost-effective manner and quickly respond to routine changes in medication management. It takes an active role in working with its home operator partners to promote resident health, staff education, and medication system quality and efficiency.