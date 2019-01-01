QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.86 - 5.55
Mkt Cap
188.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.11
Shares
43.6M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
CareRx Corp is a provider of specialty pharmacy services to seniors. It serves more than 50,000 residents in over 850 seniors and other communities (long-term care homes, retirement homes, assisted living facilities, and group homes). The company is a national organization with a large network of pharmacy fulfillment centres strategically located across the country. This allows it to deliver medications in a timely and cost-effective manner and quickly respond to routine changes in medication management. It takes an active role in working with its home operator partners to promote resident health, staff education, and medication system quality and efficiency.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

CareRx Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CareRx (CHHHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CareRx (OTCPK: CHHHF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are CareRx's (CHHHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for CareRx.

Q

What is the target price for CareRx (CHHHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for CareRx

Q

Current Stock Price for CareRx (CHHHF)?

A

The stock price for CareRx (OTCPK: CHHHF) is $4.31854 last updated Fri Dec 31 2021 19:29:20 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does CareRx (CHHHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for CareRx.

Q

When is CareRx (OTCPK:CHHHF) reporting earnings?

A

CareRx does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is CareRx (CHHHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CareRx.

Q

What sector and industry does CareRx (CHHHF) operate in?

A

CareRx is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.