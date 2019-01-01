QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.12 - 0.6
Mkt Cap
7.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
65.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Personal Products
China Health Industries Holdings Inc operates in the health product industry. It is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of health food products. The company segmented its operating activities into three reportable segments, Humankind, HLJ Huimeijia, and Others. It generates maximum revenue from the Humankind segment. HLJ Huimeijia business segment engages in the manufacture and distribution of tincture, ointments, rubber paste, topical solution, suppositories, liniment, enemas, and oral liquids.

China Health Indus Hldgs Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy China Health Indus Hldgs (CHHE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of China Health Indus Hldgs (OTCPK: CHHE) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are China Health Indus Hldgs's (CHHE) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for China Health Indus Hldgs.

Q

What is the target price for China Health Indus Hldgs (CHHE) stock?

A

There is no analysis for China Health Indus Hldgs

Q

Current Stock Price for China Health Indus Hldgs (CHHE)?

A

The stock price for China Health Indus Hldgs (OTCPK: CHHE) is $0.12072 last updated Fri Dec 31 2021 15:42:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does China Health Indus Hldgs (CHHE) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for China Health Indus Hldgs.

Q

When is China Health Indus Hldgs (OTCPK:CHHE) reporting earnings?

A

China Health Indus Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is China Health Indus Hldgs (CHHE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for China Health Indus Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does China Health Indus Hldgs (CHHE) operate in?

A

China Health Indus Hldgs is in the Consumer Staples sector and Personal Products industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.