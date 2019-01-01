China Health Industries Holdings Inc operates in the health product industry. It is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of health food products. The company segmented its operating activities into three reportable segments, Humankind, HLJ Huimeijia, and Others. It generates maximum revenue from the Humankind segment. HLJ Huimeijia business segment engages in the manufacture and distribution of tincture, ointments, rubber paste, topical solution, suppositories, liniment, enemas, and oral liquids.