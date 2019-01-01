|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of China Health Indus Hldgs (OTCPK: CHHE) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for China Health Indus Hldgs.
There is no analysis for China Health Indus Hldgs
The stock price for China Health Indus Hldgs (OTCPK: CHHE) is $0.12072 last updated Fri Dec 31 2021 15:42:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for China Health Indus Hldgs.
China Health Indus Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for China Health Indus Hldgs.
China Health Indus Hldgs is in the Consumer Staples sector and Personal Products industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.