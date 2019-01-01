ñol

China Carbon Graphite Gr
(OTCPK:CHGI)
0.04
00
At close: May 26
0.0811
0.0411[102.88%]
After Hours: 8:00AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.04 - 0.17
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding27.8M / 32.5M
Vol / Avg.- / 21.9K
Mkt Cap1.3M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.06
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0
Total Float-

China Carbon Graphite Gr (OTC:CHGI), Dividends

China Carbon Graphite Gr issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash China Carbon Graphite Gr generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

China Carbon Graphite Gr Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next China Carbon Graphite Gr (CHGI) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for China Carbon Graphite Gr.

Q
What date did I need to own China Carbon Graphite Gr (CHGI) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for China Carbon Graphite Gr.

Q
How much per share is the next China Carbon Graphite Gr (CHGI) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for China Carbon Graphite Gr.

Q
What is the dividend yield for China Carbon Graphite Gr (OTCPK:CHGI)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for China Carbon Graphite Gr.

