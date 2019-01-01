QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/16.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.06 - 0.39
Mkt Cap
2.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
32.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Electrical Equipment
China Carbon Graphite Group Inc is engaged in the research and development, production, and sales of graphene and graphene oxide and graphite bipolar plates in the People's Republic of China. Its product includes carbon fiber products, electrodes, bipolar plates, precision machined graphite parts/components, and graphene-related products. The company derives its revenues from the production, either internally or through outsource to third parties, and distribution of graphite-based products.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

China Carbon Graphite Gr Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy China Carbon Graphite Gr (CHGI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of China Carbon Graphite Gr (OTCPK: CHGI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are China Carbon Graphite Gr's (CHGI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for China Carbon Graphite Gr.

Q

What is the target price for China Carbon Graphite Gr (CHGI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for China Carbon Graphite Gr

Q

Current Stock Price for China Carbon Graphite Gr (CHGI)?

A

The stock price for China Carbon Graphite Gr (OTCPK: CHGI) is $0.07606 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 16:35:40 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does China Carbon Graphite Gr (CHGI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for China Carbon Graphite Gr.

Q

When is China Carbon Graphite Gr (OTCPK:CHGI) reporting earnings?

A

China Carbon Graphite Gr does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is China Carbon Graphite Gr (CHGI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for China Carbon Graphite Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does China Carbon Graphite Gr (CHGI) operate in?

A

China Carbon Graphite Gr is in the Industrials sector and Electrical Equipment industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.