Chugai Pharmaceutical is a Japanese drug developer and subsidiary of Roche Holding Ltd, which owns roughly 60% of the company. Founded in 1925, Chugai deals primarily in the Japanese market, where it generates roughly half of its revenue. It has been the leader in Japan's oncology market for the past decade, largely due to drugs licensed from its parent's portfolio. The company also develops its own innovative medicines, primarily focused on oncology, renal diseases, and bone and joint diseases. It is an industry leader in antibody technology with several notable therapies, including Hemlibra for hemophilia patients and Actemra for rheumatoid arthritis.