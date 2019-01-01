QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/110K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.39 - 2.71
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
8.9B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
China Feihe Ltd is an investment holding company. Through its holding, the company is engaged in the production and sale of dairy products. The company's operating segment includes Raw milk and Dairy products and nutritional supplements products. It generates maximum revenue from Dairy products and nutritional supplements products segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Mainland China.

China Feihe Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy China Feihe (CHFLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of China Feihe (OTCPK: CHFLF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are China Feihe's (CHFLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for China Feihe.

Q

What is the target price for China Feihe (CHFLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for China Feihe

Q

Current Stock Price for China Feihe (CHFLF)?

A

The stock price for China Feihe (OTCPK: CHFLF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does China Feihe (CHFLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for China Feihe.

Q

When is China Feihe (OTCPK:CHFLF) reporting earnings?

A

China Feihe does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is China Feihe (CHFLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for China Feihe.

Q

What sector and industry does China Feihe (CHFLF) operate in?

A

China Feihe is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.