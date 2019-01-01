QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Capital Markets
China Finance Inc through its subsidiary provides financial support and services, mainly in the form of surety guarantees or short-term loans to privately owned small and medium sized enterprises in China.

China Finance Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy China Finance (CHFI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of China Finance (OTCEM: CHFI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are China Finance's (CHFI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for China Finance.

Q

What is the target price for China Finance (CHFI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for China Finance

Q

Current Stock Price for China Finance (CHFI)?

A

The stock price for China Finance (OTCEM: CHFI) is $0.00001 last updated Mon Nov 22 2021 14:35:28 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does China Finance (CHFI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for China Finance.

Q

When is China Finance (OTCEM:CHFI) reporting earnings?

A

China Finance does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is China Finance (CHFI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for China Finance.

Q

What sector and industry does China Finance (CHFI) operate in?

A

China Finance is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.