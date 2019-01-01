QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.38 - 0.51
Mkt Cap
7.1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.18
Shares
18.9B
Outstanding
As one of China's three largest state-owned carriers, China Eastern flies to more than 220 destinations and 40 countries. The airline operates a hub-and-spoke system, where it gathers and distributes passengers through key airports in Shanghai. The carrier generates about 13% of revenue from premium-class tickets. As a result of rising competition on the international front, China Eastern currently derives the majority of its profits from flying domestic routes.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

China Eastern Airlines Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy China Eastern Airlines (CHEAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of China Eastern Airlines (OTCPK: CHEAF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are China Eastern Airlines's (CHEAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for China Eastern Airlines.

Q

What is the target price for China Eastern Airlines (CHEAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for China Eastern Airlines

Q

Current Stock Price for China Eastern Airlines (CHEAF)?

A

The stock price for China Eastern Airlines (OTCPK: CHEAF) is $0.375 last updated Thu Nov 18 2021 14:31:50 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does China Eastern Airlines (CHEAF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for China Eastern Airlines.

Q

When is China Eastern Airlines (OTCPK:CHEAF) reporting earnings?

A

China Eastern Airlines does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is China Eastern Airlines (CHEAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for China Eastern Airlines.

Q

What sector and industry does China Eastern Airlines (CHEAF) operate in?

A

China Eastern Airlines is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.