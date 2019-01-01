QQQ
China Aerospace International Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company engaged in the high-tech manufacture-related segment. The company segments are plastic products, liquid crystal displays, printed circuit boards, and intelligent chargers, industrial property investment. In addition, it is also engaged in the segment like Aerospace Service Property investment. The business operation primarily functions through the region of Hong Kong.

China Aerospace Intl Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy China Aerospace Intl (CHAEF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of China Aerospace Intl (OTCPK: CHAEF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are China Aerospace Intl's (CHAEF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for China Aerospace Intl.

Q

What is the target price for China Aerospace Intl (CHAEF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for China Aerospace Intl

Q

Current Stock Price for China Aerospace Intl (CHAEF)?

A

The stock price for China Aerospace Intl (OTCPK: CHAEF) is $0.065 last updated Thu Dec 09 2021 18:05:34 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does China Aerospace Intl (CHAEF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for China Aerospace Intl.

Q

When is China Aerospace Intl (OTCPK:CHAEF) reporting earnings?

A

China Aerospace Intl does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is China Aerospace Intl (CHAEF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for China Aerospace Intl.

Q

What sector and industry does China Aerospace Intl (CHAEF) operate in?

A

China Aerospace Intl is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.