Sector: Industrials.Industry: Electrical Equipment
China Energy Recovery Inc is a China based company engaged in the business of designing, fabricating, implementing and servicing industrial energy recovery systems. The company's energy recovery systems capture industrial waste energy for reuse in industrial processes or to produce electricity and thermal power, thereby allowing industrial manufacturers to reduce their energy costs, shrink their emissions and generate sellable emissions credits. Geographically the manufacturing activity are carried out through Yangzhou, China.

China Energy Recovery Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy China Energy Recovery (CGYV) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of China Energy Recovery (OTCEM: CGYV) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are China Energy Recovery's (CGYV) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for China Energy Recovery.

Q

What is the target price for China Energy Recovery (CGYV) stock?

A

There is no analysis for China Energy Recovery

Q

Current Stock Price for China Energy Recovery (CGYV)?

A

The stock price for China Energy Recovery (OTCEM: CGYV) is $0.0001 last updated Fri Jan 07 2022 16:13:10 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does China Energy Recovery (CGYV) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for China Energy Recovery.

Q

When is China Energy Recovery (OTCEM:CGYV) reporting earnings?

A

China Energy Recovery does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is China Energy Recovery (CGYV) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for China Energy Recovery.

Q

What sector and industry does China Energy Recovery (CGYV) operate in?

A

China Energy Recovery is in the Industrials sector and Electrical Equipment industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.