C&C Group PLC manufactures cider and other alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, including beer, wine, soft drinks, and bottled water. The company's brands include Bulmers, Tennet's, Magners, Heverlee, Woodchuck, Hornsby's, Gaymers, Blackthorn, Tipperary, Finches, and Others. C&C also has distribution rights for numerous global brands owned by other companies. Its geographical segments are Ireland, Great Britain, and International, of which the majority of its revenue comes from Great Britain.