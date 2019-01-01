QQQ
Grand Pharmaceutical Group Ltd, formerly China Grand Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Holdings Ltd is a drug manufacturer. The company through its subsidiaries manufactures and sells pharmaceutical preparations and medical devices, biotechnology products, nutrition products, specialized pharmaceutical raw materials, and other products. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from China and also has a presence in America; Europe; Asia other than the PRC and others.

Grand Pharmaceutical Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Grand Pharmaceutical (CGPHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Grand Pharmaceutical (OTCPK: CGPHF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Grand Pharmaceutical's (CGPHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Grand Pharmaceutical.

Q

What is the target price for Grand Pharmaceutical (CGPHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Grand Pharmaceutical

Q

Current Stock Price for Grand Pharmaceutical (CGPHF)?

A

The stock price for Grand Pharmaceutical (OTCPK: CGPHF) is $

Q

Does Grand Pharmaceutical (CGPHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Grand Pharmaceutical.

Q

When is Grand Pharmaceutical (OTCPK:CGPHF) reporting earnings?

A

Grand Pharmaceutical does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Grand Pharmaceutical (CGPHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Grand Pharmaceutical.

Q

What sector and industry does Grand Pharmaceutical (CGPHF) operate in?

A

Grand Pharmaceutical is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.