CGN Mining Co Ltd is an investment holding company. It is engaged in the development and trading of natural uranium resources for use by nuclear energy companies. The company organized into three main segments: Natural uranium trading, Property investment, and Other investment. It's Natural uranium trading segment engages in trading of natural uranium. The property investment segment engages in leasing and selling of office premises and other investments segment engages in investment in a joint venture. The company generates most of its revenue from the trading of natural uranium.