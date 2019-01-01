QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/18.9K
Div / Yield
0/0.66%
52 Wk
0 - 0.62
Mkt Cap
646.2M
Payout Ratio
41.67
Open
-
P/E
63.64
Shares
6.6B
Outstanding
CGN Mining Co Ltd is an investment holding company. It is engaged in the development and trading of natural uranium resources for use by nuclear energy companies. The company organized into three main segments: Natural uranium trading, Property investment, and Other investment. It's Natural uranium trading segment engages in trading of natural uranium. The property investment segment engages in leasing and selling of office premises and other investments segment engages in investment in a joint venture. The company generates most of its revenue from the trading of natural uranium.

CGN Mining Co Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CGN Mining Co (CGNMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CGN Mining Co (OTCPK: CGNMF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are CGN Mining Co's (CGNMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for CGN Mining Co.

Q

What is the target price for CGN Mining Co (CGNMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for CGN Mining Co

Q

Current Stock Price for CGN Mining Co (CGNMF)?

A

The stock price for CGN Mining Co (OTCPK: CGNMF) is $0.0979 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 20:00:24 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does CGN Mining Co (CGNMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for CGN Mining Co.

Q

When is CGN Mining Co (OTCPK:CGNMF) reporting earnings?

A

CGN Mining Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is CGN Mining Co (CGNMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CGN Mining Co.

Q

What sector and industry does CGN Mining Co (CGNMF) operate in?

A

CGN Mining Co is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.