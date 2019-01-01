Chalice Mining Ltd is engaged in the exploration of precious and base metal properties. The project portfolio includes Julimar Nickel-Copper-PGE Project, Pyramid Hill Gold Project, Hawkstone Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project, South West Nickel-Copper-PGE Project, Barrabarra Nickel-Copper-PGE Project, Auralia Nickel-Copper-Gold Project, Warrego North Project, Mt Jackson Gold Project, Nulla South & Gibb Rock Gold Project, and Viking Gold Project.