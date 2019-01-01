QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Materials.Industry: Metals & Mining
Buscar Co is a mining company that develops, restores, and enhances mining on the Treasure Canyon Lode Mine. Treasure Canyon Lode Mine contains multiple heavy veins containing gold, silver, PGMs, copper, and rare earth metals.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Buscar Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Buscar (CGLD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Buscar (OTCPK: CGLD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Buscar's (CGLD) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Buscar.

Q

What is the target price for Buscar (CGLD) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Buscar

Q

Current Stock Price for Buscar (CGLD)?

A

The stock price for Buscar (OTCPK: CGLD) is $0.141 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:47:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Buscar (CGLD) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Buscar.

Q

When is Buscar (OTCPK:CGLD) reporting earnings?

A

Buscar does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Buscar (CGLD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Buscar.

Q

What sector and industry does Buscar (CGLD) operate in?

A

Buscar is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.