Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
7.56 - 10.14
Mkt Cap
2.7B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-59.69
Shares
360.3M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Chugoku Electric Power Company, Inc. is a Japanese electric utility company primarily serving the industrial region of Chugoku on the western end of Japan's main island of Honshu. The company is involved in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of energy. Chugoku Electric owns and operates a portfolio of thermal, nuclear, and hydroelectric power plants located primarily in its home region. While most of these energy-generating facilities are hydroelectric, the vast majority of the company's total energy production comes from its thermal sites. Chugoku Electric generates revenue mainly from the sale of electric power to commercial and industrial customers in Chugoku. The company also owns assets and offers consulting and training services throughout Southeast Asia.

Chugoku Electric Power Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Chugoku Electric Power (CGKEF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Chugoku Electric Power (OTCPK: CGKEF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Chugoku Electric Power's (CGKEF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Chugoku Electric Power.

Q

What is the target price for Chugoku Electric Power (CGKEF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Chugoku Electric Power

Q

Current Stock Price for Chugoku Electric Power (CGKEF)?

A

The stock price for Chugoku Electric Power (OTCPK: CGKEF) is $7.56 last updated Mon Nov 22 2021 18:07:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Chugoku Electric Power (CGKEF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Chugoku Electric Power.

Q

When is Chugoku Electric Power (OTCPK:CGKEF) reporting earnings?

A

Chugoku Electric Power does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Chugoku Electric Power (CGKEF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Chugoku Electric Power.

Q

What sector and industry does Chugoku Electric Power (CGKEF) operate in?

A

Chugoku Electric Power is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.