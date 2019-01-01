Chemtrade Logistics Inc (OTC:CGIFF), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Inc
Chemtrade Logistics Inc Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Chemtrade Logistics Inc (OTC: CGIFF) was reported by RBC Capital on April 9, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $9.00 expecting CGIFF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 29.03% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Chemtrade Logistics Inc (OTC: CGIFF) was provided by RBC Capital, and Chemtrade Logistics Inc upgraded their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Chemtrade Logistics Inc, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Chemtrade Logistics Inc was filed on April 9, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 9, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Chemtrade Logistics Inc (CGIFF) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $9.00. The current price Chemtrade Logistics Inc (CGIFF) is trading at is $6.98, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
