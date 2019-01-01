Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services to customers in North America and around the world. The company is organized into four main operating segments: Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), Electrochemicals, and Corporate. SPPC markets, remove, and produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra-pure sulphuric acid, liquid sulphur dioxide, sodium hydrosulfite and provides other processing services. WSSC manufactures and markets inorganic coagulants used in water treatment, which includes aluminium sulphate, aluminium chlorodryhate, polyaluminium chloride, sodium nitrate, potassium chloride, and other specialty chemicals. Its geographical segments are Canada, the United States, and South America.