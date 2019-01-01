QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/6.2K
Div / Yield
0.47/8.50%
52 Wk
4.7 - 7
Mkt Cap
577.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.19
Shares
103.9M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Apr 9, 2021, 11:01AM
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services to customers in North America and around the world. The company is organized into four main operating segments: Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), Electrochemicals, and Corporate. SPPC markets, remove, and produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra-pure sulphuric acid, liquid sulphur dioxide, sodium hydrosulfite and provides other processing services. WSSC manufactures and markets inorganic coagulants used in water treatment, which includes aluminium sulphate, aluminium chlorodryhate, polyaluminium chloride, sodium nitrate, potassium chloride, and other specialty chemicals. Its geographical segments are Canada, the United States, and South America.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Chemtrade Logistics Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Chemtrade Logistics (CGIFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Chemtrade Logistics (OTC: CGIFF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Chemtrade Logistics's (CGIFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Chemtrade Logistics.

Q

What is the target price for Chemtrade Logistics (CGIFF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Chemtrade Logistics (OTC: CGIFF) was reported by RBC Capital on April 9, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 9.00 expecting CGIFF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 61.87% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Chemtrade Logistics (CGIFF)?

A

The stock price for Chemtrade Logistics (OTC: CGIFF) is $5.56 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 19:29:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Chemtrade Logistics (CGIFF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 30, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 30, 2018.

Q

When is Chemtrade Logistics (OTC:CGIFF) reporting earnings?

A

Chemtrade Logistics does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Chemtrade Logistics (CGIFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Chemtrade Logistics.

Q

What sector and industry does Chemtrade Logistics (CGIFF) operate in?

A

Chemtrade Logistics is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.