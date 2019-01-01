Capital Gr Hldgs (OTC:CGHC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

EPS
–
Quarterly Revenue
–
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$2.1M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Capital Gr Hldgs using advanced sorting and filters.
No Data
Capital Gr Hldgs Questions & Answers
When is Capital Gr Hldgs (OTCEM:CGHC) reporting earnings?
There are no earnings for Capital Gr Hldgs
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Capital Gr Hldgs (OTCEM:CGHC)?
There are no earnings for Capital Gr Hldgs
What were Capital Gr Hldgs’s (OTCEM:CGHC) revenues?
There are no earnings for Capital Gr Hldgs
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.