QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Capital Group Holdings Inc invests in proven companies producing innovative solutions in Health and Wellness, Financial Services, and Technology. The companies is positioning various other companies to provide immediate access to medical services to the public in an effort to avoid any delay in access to physicians and to provide a significantly lower cost for high quality, patient-centric healthcare.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Capital Gr Hldgs Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Capital Gr Hldgs (CGHC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Capital Gr Hldgs (OTCEM: CGHC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Capital Gr Hldgs's (CGHC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Capital Gr Hldgs.

Q

What is the target price for Capital Gr Hldgs (CGHC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Capital Gr Hldgs

Q

Current Stock Price for Capital Gr Hldgs (CGHC)?

A

The stock price for Capital Gr Hldgs (OTCEM: CGHC) is $0.001 last updated Wed Sep 22 2021 17:01:25 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Capital Gr Hldgs (CGHC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Capital Gr Hldgs.

Q

When is Capital Gr Hldgs (OTCEM:CGHC) reporting earnings?

A

Capital Gr Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Capital Gr Hldgs (CGHC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Capital Gr Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Capital Gr Hldgs (CGHC) operate in?

A

Capital Gr Hldgs is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.