Coats Group PLC is a firm manufacturing thread for industrial and consumer use. Its products portfolio includes industrial thread and knitting yarns used in the apparel and footwear industry with a sales presence in over 100 countries. The company operates its business from across six continents which include Asia, America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa of which Asia accounts for the highest revenue.

Coats Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Coats Group (CGGGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Coats Group (OTCPK: CGGGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Coats Group's (CGGGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Coats Group.

Q

What is the target price for Coats Group (CGGGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Coats Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Coats Group (CGGGF)?

A

The stock price for Coats Group (OTCPK: CGGGF) is $0.9 last updated Fri Feb 11 2022 16:34:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Coats Group (CGGGF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 16, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 25, 2018.

Q

When is Coats Group (OTCPK:CGGGF) reporting earnings?

A

Coats Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Coats Group (CGGGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Coats Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Coats Group (CGGGF) operate in?

A

Coats Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.