Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Cullinan Oncology
The latest price target for Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ: CGEM) was reported by SVB Leerink on May 13, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $25.00 expecting CGEM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 117.77% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ: CGEM) was provided by SVB Leerink, and Cullinan Oncology maintained their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Cullinan Oncology, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Cullinan Oncology was filed on May 13, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 13, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Cullinan Oncology (CGEM) rating was a maintained with a price target of $36.00 to $25.00. The current price Cullinan Oncology (CGEM) is trading at is $11.48, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
