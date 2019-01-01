QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/25.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.04 - 0.12
Mkt Cap
12.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
125.8M
Outstanding
Xali Gold Corp is a mineral exploration company. The company is engaged in the exploration of mineral right interests in Mexico and Peru. Its projects include El Oro, El Dorado, Cocula and Tres Marias.

Analyst Ratings

Xali Gold Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Xali Gold (CGDXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Xali Gold (OTCPK: CGDXF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Xali Gold's (CGDXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Xali Gold.

Q

What is the target price for Xali Gold (CGDXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Xali Gold

Q

Current Stock Price for Xali Gold (CGDXF)?

A

The stock price for Xali Gold (OTCPK: CGDXF) is $0.0982 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 18:38:36 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Xali Gold (CGDXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Xali Gold.

Q

When is Xali Gold (OTCPK:CGDXF) reporting earnings?

A

Xali Gold does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Xali Gold (CGDXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Xali Gold.

Q

What sector and industry does Xali Gold (CGDXF) operate in?

A

Xali Gold is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.