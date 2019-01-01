QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Clifton Mining Co is primarily engaged in property management by joint venturing the properties to other companies including the use of the company's equipment to bring the claims into production and investing in other businesses. It generates revenue through the leasing of its properties and milling equipment to third parties, either by receipt of direct leasing fees or joint venture relationships and the receipt of net smelter royalty payments.

Clifton Mining Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Clifton Mining (CFTN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Clifton Mining (OTCPK: CFTN) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Clifton Mining's (CFTN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Clifton Mining.

Q

What is the target price for Clifton Mining (CFTN) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Clifton Mining

Q

Current Stock Price for Clifton Mining (CFTN)?

A

The stock price for Clifton Mining (OTCPK: CFTN) is $0.18 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 14:54:51 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Clifton Mining (CFTN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Clifton Mining.

Q

When is Clifton Mining (OTCPK:CFTN) reporting earnings?

A

Clifton Mining does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Clifton Mining (CFTN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Clifton Mining.

Q

What sector and industry does Clifton Mining (CFTN) operate in?

A

Clifton Mining is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.