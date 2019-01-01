QQQ
Richemont is a luxury goods conglomerate with 20 brands. Jewellery and watch brands make up over 70% of sales, but the group is also active in accessories, writing instruments, clothing and online luxury retail. Richemont's Jewellery Maisons, including Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels, account for 56% of revenue and over 95% of profits. Its other brands include Vacheron Constantin, Piaget, Jaeger-LeCoultre, IWC Schaffhausen, Lange & Soehne, Officine Panerai, and Montblanc. Online businesses include Yoox Net-a-Porter.

Compagnie Financiere Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Compagnie Financiere (CFRHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Compagnie Financiere (OTCPK: CFRHF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Compagnie Financiere's (CFRHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Compagnie Financiere.

Q

What is the target price for Compagnie Financiere (CFRHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Compagnie Financiere

Q

Current Stock Price for Compagnie Financiere (CFRHF)?

A

The stock price for Compagnie Financiere (OTCPK: CFRHF) is $136.98 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:45:08 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Compagnie Financiere (CFRHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Compagnie Financiere.

Q

When is Compagnie Financiere (OTCPK:CFRHF) reporting earnings?

A

Compagnie Financiere does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Compagnie Financiere (CFRHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Compagnie Financiere.

Q

What sector and industry does Compagnie Financiere (CFRHF) operate in?

A

Compagnie Financiere is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.