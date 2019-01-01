QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food Products
California Style Palms Inc is engaged in selling and installation of decorative palm trees. It owns and operates the assets, with the exception of the real estate, of Gregory Palm Farms, LLC, a fourth-generation farmers company who live to grow its own products. The company owns and operates two farms in California, and have set up central location in Orange, Orange County. It derives revenues primarily from the sale and installation of decorative palm trees.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

California Style Palms Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy California Style Palms (CFPI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of California Style Palms (OTCEM: CFPI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are California Style Palms's (CFPI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for California Style Palms.

Q

What is the target price for California Style Palms (CFPI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for California Style Palms

Q

Current Stock Price for California Style Palms (CFPI)?

A

The stock price for California Style Palms (OTCEM: CFPI) is $0.0002 last updated Wed Dec 15 2021 19:20:19 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does California Style Palms (CFPI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for California Style Palms.

Q

When is California Style Palms (OTCEM:CFPI) reporting earnings?

A

California Style Palms does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is California Style Palms (CFPI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for California Style Palms.

Q

What sector and industry does California Style Palms (CFPI) operate in?

A

California Style Palms is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.