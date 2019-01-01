QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/39K
Div / Yield
0.16/3.33%
52 Wk
4.67 - 5.13
Mkt Cap
3.4B
Payout Ratio
29.11
Open
-
P/E
10.01
EPS
0
Shares
678.2M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Challenger's core business is selling annuity products in the Australian retirement market and, since November 2016, selling Australian dollar-denominated annuities into Japan's large retirement market. The firm's annuity products provide investors guaranteed regular payments over an agreed term for an up-front lump sum investment and is designed primarily to protect investors from the longevity risk of outliving their savings. Challenger also operates a funds management business, Fidante Partners, which has minority stakes in several boutique global investment managers, and CIP Asset Management, which primarily manages investments supporting its annuities business.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Challenger Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Challenger (CFIGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Challenger (OTCPK: CFIGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Challenger's (CFIGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Challenger.

Q

What is the target price for Challenger (CFIGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Challenger

Q

Current Stock Price for Challenger (CFIGF)?

A

The stock price for Challenger (OTCPK: CFIGF) is $4.94 last updated Fri Dec 31 2021 19:15:34 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Challenger (CFIGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Challenger.

Q

When is Challenger (OTCPK:CFIGF) reporting earnings?

A

Challenger does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Challenger (CFIGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Challenger.

Q

What sector and industry does Challenger (CFIGF) operate in?

A

Challenger is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.