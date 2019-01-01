QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
Circle Entertainment Inc is involved in the development of location-based entertainment line of business.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Circle Entertainment Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Circle Entertainment (CEXE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Circle Entertainment (OTCEM: CEXE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Circle Entertainment's (CEXE) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Circle Entertainment.

Q

What is the target price for Circle Entertainment (CEXE) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Circle Entertainment

Q

Current Stock Price for Circle Entertainment (CEXE)?

A

The stock price for Circle Entertainment (OTCEM: CEXE) is $0.004 last updated Wed Dec 15 2021 15:13:07 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Circle Entertainment (CEXE) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Circle Entertainment.

Q

When is Circle Entertainment (OTCEM:CEXE) reporting earnings?

A

Circle Entertainment does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Circle Entertainment (CEXE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Circle Entertainment.

Q

What sector and industry does Circle Entertainment (CEXE) operate in?

A

Circle Entertainment is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.