QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/2K
Div / Yield
0.07/6.26%
52 Wk
1.05 - 1.3
Mkt Cap
1.9B
Payout Ratio
25.17
Open
-
P/E
4.61
Shares
1.7B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
China Everbright Ltd is an investment management firm based predominantly in Hong Kong. The company's core activity includes investing in long-term investment vehicles to secure capital appreciation for its investors. Its investment portfolio is comprised of unlisted equity securities, equity derivatives, start-up and development stage companies, and long-term equity. The company's operating segments include Fund Management Business and Principal Investments Business. It generates maximum revenue from Financial Investments in the Principal Investments Business segment.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

China Everbright Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy China Everbright (CEVIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of China Everbright (OTCPK: CEVIF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are China Everbright's (CEVIF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for China Everbright.

Q

What is the target price for China Everbright (CEVIF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for China Everbright

Q

Current Stock Price for China Everbright (CEVIF)?

A

The stock price for China Everbright (OTCPK: CEVIF) is $1.15 last updated Wed Dec 29 2021 14:30:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does China Everbright (CEVIF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for China Everbright.

Q

When is China Everbright (OTCPK:CEVIF) reporting earnings?

A

China Everbright does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is China Everbright (CEVIF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for China Everbright.

Q

What sector and industry does China Everbright (CEVIF) operate in?

A

China Everbright is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.