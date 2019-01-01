QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
There is no Press for this Ticker
Cyber Enviro-Tech Inc is a water science technology company that designs water purification and cyber solutions for commercial applications and industries. The company manufacture and sell water filtration, desalination, and oil separation systems. It serves Oil and Gas; Dairy Farms and Feedlots; Agriculture; Mining and other industries.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Cyber Enviro-Tech Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cyber Enviro-Tech (CETI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cyber Enviro-Tech (OTCPK: CETI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Cyber Enviro-Tech's (CETI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Cyber Enviro-Tech.

Q

What is the target price for Cyber Enviro-Tech (CETI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Cyber Enviro-Tech

Q

Current Stock Price for Cyber Enviro-Tech (CETI)?

A

The stock price for Cyber Enviro-Tech (OTCPK: CETI) is $0.67 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Cyber Enviro-Tech (CETI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cyber Enviro-Tech.

Q

When is Cyber Enviro-Tech (OTCPK:CETI) reporting earnings?

A

Cyber Enviro-Tech does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Cyber Enviro-Tech (CETI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cyber Enviro-Tech.

Q

What sector and industry does Cyber Enviro-Tech (CETI) operate in?

A

Cyber Enviro-Tech is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.