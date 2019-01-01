QQQ
Cathedral Energy Services Ltd is a Canadian based company. It is primarily involved and engaged in the business of providing directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. The Directional Drilling division provides horizontal, directional and underbalanced drilling services. Geographically the company caters its services to Canada and the United States, of which a majority of the revenue is derived from the United States.

Cathedral Energy Services Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cathedral Energy Services (CETEF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cathedral Energy Services (OTCPK: CETEF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Cathedral Energy Services's (CETEF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Cathedral Energy Services.

Q

What is the target price for Cathedral Energy Services (CETEF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Cathedral Energy Services

Q

Current Stock Price for Cathedral Energy Services (CETEF)?

A

The stock price for Cathedral Energy Services (OTCPK: CETEF) is $0.49 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 17:54:18 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Cathedral Energy Services (CETEF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cathedral Energy Services.

Q

When is Cathedral Energy Services (OTCPK:CETEF) reporting earnings?

A

Cathedral Energy Services does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Cathedral Energy Services (CETEF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cathedral Energy Services.

Q

What sector and industry does Cathedral Energy Services (CETEF) operate in?

A

Cathedral Energy Services is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.