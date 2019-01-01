|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Chinese Estates Hldgs (OTCPK: CESTY) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Chinese Estates Hldgs.
There is no analysis for Chinese Estates Hldgs
The stock price for Chinese Estates Hldgs (OTCPK: CESTY) is $9.34 last updated Fri Oct 15 2021 13:30:06 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Chinese Estates Hldgs.
Chinese Estates Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Chinese Estates Hldgs.
Chinese Estates Hldgs is in the Real Estate sector and Real Estate Management & Development industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.