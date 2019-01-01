QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.8K
Div / Yield
0/0.80%
52 Wk
0.32 - 0.55
Mkt Cap
618.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
1.9B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Chinese Estates Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company. The company's operating segment includes Property development and trading; Property leasing includes Retail and Non-retail; Listed equity investments at FVTOCI; Investments and treasury products at FVTPL; Unlisted investments, investment holding and brokerage, and other segments. It generates maximum revenue from Listed equity investments at FVTOCI segment.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Chinese Estates Hldgs Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Chinese Estates Hldgs (CESTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Chinese Estates Hldgs (OTCPK: CESTF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Chinese Estates Hldgs's (CESTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Chinese Estates Hldgs.

Q

What is the target price for Chinese Estates Hldgs (CESTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Chinese Estates Hldgs

Q

Current Stock Price for Chinese Estates Hldgs (CESTF)?

A

The stock price for Chinese Estates Hldgs (OTCPK: CESTF) is $0.3241 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 17:12:44 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Chinese Estates Hldgs (CESTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Chinese Estates Hldgs.

Q

When is Chinese Estates Hldgs (OTCPK:CESTF) reporting earnings?

A

Chinese Estates Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Chinese Estates Hldgs (CESTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Chinese Estates Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Chinese Estates Hldgs (CESTF) operate in?

A

Chinese Estates Hldgs is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.