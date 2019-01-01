QQQ
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
Colombia Energy Resources Inc. is engaged in the business of acquiring and developing metallurgical coal mines in Colombia, South America. The Company owns and controls mining concessions in the provinces of Boyaca and Santander regions.

Colombia Energy Resources Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Colombia Energy Resources (CERX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Colombia Energy Resources (OTCEM: CERX) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Colombia Energy Resources's (CERX) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Colombia Energy Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Colombia Energy Resources (CERX) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Colombia Energy Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Colombia Energy Resources (CERX)?

A

The stock price for Colombia Energy Resources (OTCEM: CERX) is $0.154 last updated Thu Sep 02 2021 17:48:19 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Colombia Energy Resources (CERX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Colombia Energy Resources.

Q

When is Colombia Energy Resources (OTCEM:CERX) reporting earnings?

A

Colombia Energy Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Colombia Energy Resources (CERX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Colombia Energy Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Colombia Energy Resources (CERX) operate in?

A

Colombia Energy Resources is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.