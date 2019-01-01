QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Technology
CeCors Inc is engaged in the acquisition and development of healthcare companies for healthcare supplies and healthcare equipment. The company is engaged in the development of new healthcare technologies and will continue to develop additional markets through healthcare IT and other related entities. Currently, the company has no operations.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

CeCors Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CeCors (CEOS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CeCors (OTCPK: CEOS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are CeCors's (CEOS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for CeCors.

Q

What is the target price for CeCors (CEOS) stock?

A

There is no analysis for CeCors

Q

Current Stock Price for CeCors (CEOS)?

A

The stock price for CeCors (OTCPK: CEOS) is $0.089 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:06 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does CeCors (CEOS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for CeCors.

Q

When is CeCors (OTCPK:CEOS) reporting earnings?

A

CeCors does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is CeCors (CEOS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CeCors.

Q

What sector and industry does CeCors (CEOS) operate in?

A

CeCors is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Technology industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.