Creative Medical Tech (NASDAQ:CELZ), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 13
EPS
$-0.180
Quarterly Revenue
$15K
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$15K
Earnings History
Creative Medical Tech Questions & Answers
When is Creative Medical Tech (NASDAQ:CELZ) reporting earnings?
Creative Medical Tech (CELZ) is scheduled to report earnings on August 7, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 13, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Creative Medical Tech (NASDAQ:CELZ)?
The Actual EPS was $-4.16, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were Creative Medical Tech’s (NASDAQ:CELZ) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $67.8K, which beat the estimate of $0K.
