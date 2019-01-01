Creative Medical Tech (NASDAQ:CELZ), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Creative Medical Tech
The latest price target for Creative Medical Tech (NASDAQ: CELZ) was reported by Roth Capital on February 25, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $10.00 expecting CELZ to rise to within 12 months (a possible 975.96% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Creative Medical Tech (NASDAQ: CELZ) was provided by Roth Capital, and Creative Medical Tech initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Creative Medical Tech, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Creative Medical Tech was filed on February 25, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around February 25, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Creative Medical Tech (CELZ) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $10.00. The current price Creative Medical Tech (CELZ) is trading at is $0.93, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
