China Everbright Bank Co Ltd is a full-service bank with operations mostly in mainland China. It has been increasingly present in parts of Asia, including Hong Kong and South Korea, and on the Internet through its online and mobile platforms. A core part of its business model is the large-asset concept offered to corporate clients, which integrates traditional credit resources with investment banking, inter-banking, asset management, and the leasing business. Most of the bank's income is generated through net interest income, followed by fees and commissions. A majority of its interest-earning assets are in loans and advances, and loans to the manufacturing, real estate, and wholesale and retail trade industries constitute the largest portions of the bank's loan portfolio.