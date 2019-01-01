QQQ
China Everbright Bank Co Ltd is a full-service bank with operations mostly in mainland China. It has been increasingly present in parts of Asia, including Hong Kong and South Korea, and on the Internet through its online and mobile platforms. A core part of its business model is the large-asset concept offered to corporate clients, which integrates traditional credit resources with investment banking, inter-banking, asset management, and the leasing business. Most of the bank's income is generated through net interest income, followed by fees and commissions. A majority of its interest-earning assets are in loans and advances, and loans to the manufacturing, real estate, and wholesale and retail trade industries constitute the largest portions of the bank's loan portfolio.

China Everbright Bank Co Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy China Everbright Bank Co (CEBCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of China Everbright Bank Co (OTCPK: CEBCF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are China Everbright Bank Co's (CEBCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for China Everbright Bank Co.

Q

What is the target price for China Everbright Bank Co (CEBCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for China Everbright Bank Co

Q

Current Stock Price for China Everbright Bank Co (CEBCF)?

A

The stock price for China Everbright Bank Co (OTCPK: CEBCF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does China Everbright Bank Co (CEBCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for China Everbright Bank Co.

Q

When is China Everbright Bank Co (OTCPK:CEBCF) reporting earnings?

A

China Everbright Bank Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is China Everbright Bank Co (CEBCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for China Everbright Bank Co.

Q

What sector and industry does China Everbright Bank Co (CEBCF) operate in?

A

China Everbright Bank Co is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.