There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Personal Products
China Dongsheng International Inc is a shell company.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

China Dongsheng Int Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy China Dongsheng Int (CDSG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of China Dongsheng Int (OTCPK: CDSG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are China Dongsheng Int's (CDSG) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for China Dongsheng Int.

Q

What is the target price for China Dongsheng Int (CDSG) stock?

A

There is no analysis for China Dongsheng Int

Q

Current Stock Price for China Dongsheng Int (CDSG)?

A

The stock price for China Dongsheng Int (OTCPK: CDSG) is $0.15 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 20:43:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does China Dongsheng Int (CDSG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for China Dongsheng Int.

Q

When is China Dongsheng Int (OTCPK:CDSG) reporting earnings?

A

China Dongsheng Int does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is China Dongsheng Int (CDSG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for China Dongsheng Int.

Q

What sector and industry does China Dongsheng Int (CDSG) operate in?

A

China Dongsheng Int is in the Consumer Staples sector and Personal Products industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.