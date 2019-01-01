QQQ
Cydsa SAB de CV is engaged in production and sales of plastic pipes and fittings and irrigation systems, refrigerant gas, acrylic yarns, polyvinyl chloride resin, chlorine-caustic soda, and salt. The operating segments of the company are Chemical Products and Specialties, Refrigerant Gases and Energy Processing and Logistics. It generates maximum revenue from the Chemical Products and Specialties segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Mexico and also has a presence in the United States and Canada; Central and South America and Europe.

Cydsa Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cydsa (CDSAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cydsa (OTCEM: CDSAF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Cydsa's (CDSAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Cydsa.

Q

What is the target price for Cydsa (CDSAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Cydsa

Q

Current Stock Price for Cydsa (CDSAF)?

A

The stock price for Cydsa (OTCEM: CDSAF) is $0.62 last updated Tue May 18 2021 13:30:14 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Cydsa (CDSAF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cydsa.

Q

When is Cydsa (OTCEM:CDSAF) reporting earnings?

A

Cydsa does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Cydsa (CDSAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cydsa.

Q

What sector and industry does Cydsa (CDSAF) operate in?

A

Cydsa is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.