Cydsa SAB de CV is engaged in production and sales of plastic pipes and fittings and irrigation systems, refrigerant gas, acrylic yarns, polyvinyl chloride resin, chlorine-caustic soda, and salt. The operating segments of the company are Chemical Products and Specialties, Refrigerant Gases and Energy Processing and Logistics. It generates maximum revenue from the Chemical Products and Specialties segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Mexico and also has a presence in the United States and Canada; Central and South America and Europe.