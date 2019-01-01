QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.4K
Div / Yield
1.42/7.81%
52 Wk
18.18 - 22.65
Mkt Cap
2.4B
Payout Ratio
79.61
Open
-
P/E
10.67
EPS
0.39
Shares
131.8M
Outstanding
Compania de Distribucion Integral Logista Holdings SA is a distributor and logistics operator. The company provides distribution channels for products and services including tobacco and related tobacco products, convenience goods, and lottery tickets. The firm organises itself into below segments: tobacco and related products, transport, pharmaceutical distribution and other businesses. The Tobacco and related products segment contributes the vast majority of revenue. The company primarily operates in France, Italy, and Iberia (Spain and Portugal).

Compania de Distribucion Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Compania de Distribucion (CDNIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Compania de Distribucion (OTCPK: CDNIF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Compania de Distribucion's (CDNIF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Compania de Distribucion.

Q

What is the target price for Compania de Distribucion (CDNIF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Compania de Distribucion

Q

Current Stock Price for Compania de Distribucion (CDNIF)?

A

The stock price for Compania de Distribucion (OTCPK: CDNIF) is $18.18 last updated Fri Dec 03 2021 18:23:18 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Compania de Distribucion (CDNIF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Compania de Distribucion.

Q

When is Compania de Distribucion (OTCPK:CDNIF) reporting earnings?

A

Compania de Distribucion does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Compania de Distribucion (CDNIF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Compania de Distribucion.

Q

What sector and industry does Compania de Distribucion (CDNIF) operate in?

A

Compania de Distribucion is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.