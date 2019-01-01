Compania de Distribucion Integral Logista Holdings SA is a distributor and logistics operator. The company provides distribution channels for products and services including tobacco and related tobacco products, convenience goods, and lottery tickets. The firm organises itself into below segments: tobacco and related products, transport, pharmaceutical distribution and other businesses. The Tobacco and related products segment contributes the vast majority of revenue. The company primarily operates in France, Italy, and Iberia (Spain and Portugal).