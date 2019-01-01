Goldcrest Co Ltd is a property development company. It is engaged in the development and sale of condominiums in and around the Tokyo Metropolitan Area. The Company operates in three business segments such as Real Estate Sales, Real Estate Leasing, and Others. The Real Estate Sales segment deals with the development and marketing of condominiums such as Crest City, Crest Form series and Crest Residence. The Real Estate Leasing segment involves with office building and apartment leasing activities. The others segment offers real estate management services.