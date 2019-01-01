QQQ
Goldcrest Co Ltd is a property development company. It is engaged in the development and sale of condominiums in and around the Tokyo Metropolitan Area. The Company operates in three business segments such as Real Estate Sales, Real Estate Leasing, and Others. The Real Estate Sales segment deals with the development and marketing of condominiums such as Crest City, Crest Form series and Crest Residence. The Real Estate Leasing segment involves with office building and apartment leasing activities. The others segment offers real estate management services.

Goldcrest Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Goldcrest (CDCTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Goldcrest (OTCPK: CDCTF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Goldcrest's (CDCTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Goldcrest.

Q

What is the target price for Goldcrest (CDCTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Goldcrest

Q

Current Stock Price for Goldcrest (CDCTF)?

A

The stock price for Goldcrest (OTCPK: CDCTF) is $14.84 last updated Thu Dec 03 2020 14:42:22 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Goldcrest (CDCTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Goldcrest.

Q

When is Goldcrest (OTCPK:CDCTF) reporting earnings?

A

Goldcrest does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Goldcrest (CDCTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Goldcrest.

Q

What sector and industry does Goldcrest (CDCTF) operate in?

A

Goldcrest is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.