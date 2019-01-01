QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Materials.Industry: Chemicals
The Company is a producer and distributor of organic bacteria based additives for crops and livestock feeds.

Analyst Ratings

China Dasheng Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy China Dasheng (CDBT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of China Dasheng (OTCPK: CDBT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are China Dasheng's (CDBT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for China Dasheng.

Q

What is the target price for China Dasheng (CDBT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for China Dasheng

Q

Current Stock Price for China Dasheng (CDBT)?

A

The stock price for China Dasheng (OTCPK: CDBT) is $0.099 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 17:36:28 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does China Dasheng (CDBT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for China Dasheng.

Q

When is China Dasheng (OTCPK:CDBT) reporting earnings?

A

China Dasheng does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is China Dasheng (CDBT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for China Dasheng.

Q

What sector and industry does China Dasheng (CDBT) operate in?

A

China Dasheng is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.