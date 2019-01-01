QQQ
Benzinga - Mar 19, 2021, 5:24PM
Canada Silver Cobalt Works is a Canadian mining company engaged in the activities such as acquisition, evaluation, exploration and development of mineral properties. The company targets mineralization of cobalt, silver and gold through its projects which include Castle Cobalt Silver Property, Beaver Cobalt Silver Property and Violet Cobalt Silver Property.

Canada Silver Cobalt Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Canada Silver Cobalt (CCWOF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Canada Silver Cobalt (OTCQB: CCWOF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Canada Silver Cobalt's (CCWOF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Canada Silver Cobalt.

Q

What is the target price for Canada Silver Cobalt (CCWOF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Canada Silver Cobalt

Q

Current Stock Price for Canada Silver Cobalt (CCWOF)?

A

The stock price for Canada Silver Cobalt (OTCQB: CCWOF) is $0.1729 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:51:53 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Canada Silver Cobalt (CCWOF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Canada Silver Cobalt.

Q

When is Canada Silver Cobalt (OTCQB:CCWOF) reporting earnings?

A

Canada Silver Cobalt does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Canada Silver Cobalt (CCWOF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Canada Silver Cobalt.

Q

What sector and industry does Canada Silver Cobalt (CCWOF) operate in?

A

Canada Silver Cobalt is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.