Citic Telecom International Holdings Ltd is a telecommunications company. It derives revenue from cellphone services, Internet services, international telecommunications services, enterprise solutions and fixed-line services, and sale of equipment and mobile handsets. Enterprise services involves providing information and communication technologies to companies. This division is the largest contributor to overall company revenue. The company has operations in Hong Kong and Macau; the company earns the majority of revenue within Macau. CITIC Telecom is an owner of telecommunications infrastructure.