Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.32 - 0.33
Mkt Cap
1.2B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
3.7B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Citic Telecom International Holdings Ltd is a telecommunications company. It derives revenue from cellphone services, Internet services, international telecommunications services, enterprise solutions and fixed-line services, and sale of equipment and mobile handsets. Enterprise services involves providing information and communication technologies to companies. This division is the largest contributor to overall company revenue. The company has operations in Hong Kong and Macau; the company earns the majority of revenue within Macau. CITIC Telecom is an owner of telecommunications infrastructure.

Citic Telecom Intl Hldgs Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Citic Telecom Intl Hldgs (CCTTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Citic Telecom Intl Hldgs (OTCGM: CCTTF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Citic Telecom Intl Hldgs's (CCTTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Citic Telecom Intl Hldgs.

Q

What is the target price for Citic Telecom Intl Hldgs (CCTTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Citic Telecom Intl Hldgs

Q

Current Stock Price for Citic Telecom Intl Hldgs (CCTTF)?

A

The stock price for Citic Telecom Intl Hldgs (OTCGM: CCTTF) is $0.33 last updated Tue May 25 2021 13:32:18 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Citic Telecom Intl Hldgs (CCTTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Citic Telecom Intl Hldgs.

Q

When is Citic Telecom Intl Hldgs (OTCGM:CCTTF) reporting earnings?

A

Citic Telecom Intl Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Citic Telecom Intl Hldgs (CCTTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Citic Telecom Intl Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Citic Telecom Intl Hldgs (CCTTF) operate in?

A

Citic Telecom Intl Hldgs is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.