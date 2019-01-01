QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Coin Citadel is a Fintech company. The company is engaged in the bitcoin, blockchain, and digital currency industry. It involves both an online bitcoin exchange as well as owns and operates a Bitcoin ATM.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Coin Citadel Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Coin Citadel (CCTL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Coin Citadel (OTCEM: CCTL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Coin Citadel's (CCTL) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Coin Citadel.

Q

What is the target price for Coin Citadel (CCTL) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Coin Citadel

Q

Current Stock Price for Coin Citadel (CCTL)?

A

The stock price for Coin Citadel (OTCEM: CCTL) is $0.0004 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:46:17 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Coin Citadel (CCTL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Coin Citadel.

Q

When is Coin Citadel (OTCEM:CCTL) reporting earnings?

A

Coin Citadel does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Coin Citadel (CCTL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Coin Citadel.

Q

What sector and industry does Coin Citadel (CCTL) operate in?

A

Coin Citadel is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.